THE GOOD KIND OF LINEBACKER TRANSFER NEWS: Jackson St. LB JD Davis Commits to A&M

The good news from the portal continues with former Jackson State linebacker Jurriente “JD” Davis announcing his intent to transfer to A&M. Davis chose A&M over offers from Oklahoma, Louisville, and Kentucky among others.

Davis started his journey at Hutcheson Community College, and first transferred to Middle Tennessee State, where he racked up 68 tackles (32 solo) with 3 sacks. He then went to Jackson State where he logged 39 tackles for the 12-1 Tigers.

Davis is listed at 6’1 225 and is a great piece for DJ Durkin’s linebacker room. Davis, along with freshmen Taurean York, and Daymion Sanford will join Chris Russell, Martrell Harris, and Edgerrin Cooper in what’s shaping up to be a solid LB room.

With two transfers in two days, it seems like A&M is doing a much better job of managing this transfer portal window by adding key players to support thin position groups.