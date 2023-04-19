The Link Farm: 4.19.23

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

SEC Title Secured. The Texas A&M women’s golf team won their second SEC title on Sunday behind a playoff victory from Zoe Slaughter. The championship was Texas A&M’s first since the 2014-2015 season.

The Texas A&M women’s golf team won their second SEC title on Sunday behind a playoff victory from Zoe Slaughter. The championship was Texas A&M’s first since the 2014-2015 season. Sam Bennett secures NIL Deal. Speaking of golf, recent Masters top amateur Sam Bennett has secured a deal with T-Mobile following his historic run in Augusta. The Madisonville native is taking advantage of his recent exposure as he looks to make a run at the SEC title.

Women’s Tennis Makes It Two In a Row. Texas A&M secured back-to-back SEC titles as the 2nd-ranked women’s tennis team defeated Kentucky. The Aggies are 24-1 on the season and went undefeated in conference play.

Texas A&M secured back-to-back SEC titles as the 2nd-ranked women’s tennis team defeated Kentucky. The Aggies are 24-1 on the season and went undefeated in conference play. Softball Swept in SC. The Texas A&M bats went quiet on the road as the Aggies lost all three games to South Carolina over the weekend. Texas A&M will look to rebound on Wednesday against Texas State after managing only two hits during the sweep.

Spring ball is over and now we count the days until the 2023 football season begins.