The Link Farm: 4.19.23

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- SEC Title Secured. The Texas A&M women’s golf team won their second SEC title on Sunday behind a playoff victory from Zoe Slaughter. The championship was Texas A&M’s first since the 2014-2015 season.
- Sam Bennett secures NIL Deal. Speaking of golf, recent Masters top amateur Sam Bennett has secured a deal with T-Mobile following his historic run in Augusta. The Madisonville native is taking advantage of his recent exposure as he looks to make a run at the SEC title.
- Women’s Tennis Makes It Two In a Row. Texas A&M secured back-to-back SEC titles as the 2nd-ranked women’s tennis team defeated Kentucky. The Aggies are 24-1 on the season and went undefeated in conference play.
- Softball Swept in SC. The Texas A&M bats went quiet on the road as the Aggies lost all three games to South Carolina over the weekend. Texas A&M will look to rebound on Wednesday against Texas State after managing only two hits during the sweep.
