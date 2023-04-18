 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DB Bobby Taylor Enters Transfer Portal

Best of luck Bobby!

By stringsays
Former 4 star defensive back Bobby Taylor announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal this afternoon.

A heralded prospect from Katy High School, Bobby picked A&M over offers from Alabama, Auburn, and Baylor. Taylor injured his knee right before the 2022 season and as a result fell back on the depth chart.

What we all appreciate is how vocal Bobby was as a recruiter. He was a pied piper of that acclaimed class of 2022 and worked his tail off during the recruting process to get guys to join him.

Best of luck Bobby, and thanks for all of your hard work.

