THE PORTAL GIVETH! Boston College Grad Transfer CB Josh DeBerry Commits to A&M

A&M made a much-needed addition to the 2023 roster through the addition of former Boston College cornerback Josh DeBerry. Josh is a grad transfer who will use his final year of eligibility at A&M.

What’s a kid from Michigan doing in College Station…Nothing but God. Committed ❕#GigEm pic.twitter.com/nm4jBBJqdu — Joshua DeBerry (@j_deberry21) April 18, 2023

DeBerry, a former 3 star player from Warren, Michigan, was a four-year starter at corner for the Eagles. He received All ACC Honorable Mention as a Sophomore and was 2nd team All ACC his junior year. In 2022 he had 50 tackles (39 solos, 11 assists) with 1 INT as a starter for Jeff Hafley’s secondary.

The combination of DeBerry, Tony Grimes from North Carolina, and Sam McCall from Florida State. should bolster what was once a thin DB (the result of a few key transfers and early NFL departures). These three join returning starter Tyreek Chappell, veteran Deuce Harmon, and freshmen Jayvon Thomas & Bravion Rogers to set up a pretty dang solid cornerback meeting room.

In short TJ Rushing had a good day and A&M was on the right end of the portal.