WATCH: Jimbo Fisher speaks to the media as spring football nears its conclusion

HC Jimbo Fisher
- Jimbo praised the development of the offensive linemen, saying he’s “really excited about that group” (especially noteworthy considering they just lost Matthey Wykoff to the portal).
- Said A&M will be active when the portal window opens on Saturday, but also noted that A&M may not end up at 85 scholarships. He said when he was at FSU the most they ever had was 81.
- On the importance of developing fundamentals in the spring: “More football games are lost than are won.”
- Said the team has had great energy in practice on both sides of the ball.
- Young WRs have done a great job. Evan Stewart is back in practice. Noah Thomas has “really jumped out.”
- Been pleased with freshmen linebackers Damion Sanford and Taurean York.
- Donovan Green will miss the spring game due to an ankle injury.
- Jimbo touched on the difficulty of recruiting guys from the portal when you have so many returning starters.
- Transfer WR Tyrin Smith is going back to UTEP
- Jimbo does not seem to be much of a fan of scrimmaging another team in lieu of a intrasquad spring game.
- Using more motion/deception partially because of Bobby Petrino and also because they have a more experienced team. “You can be deceiving, but you can deceive yourself.”
- On Conner Weigman: “It’s confidence, not arrogance...The great ones, they believe in themselves and they carry themselves that way.
- While there is new terminology with Petrino’s offense, they’re trying to keep as much of it the same as possible to make it easier on the players.
Loading comments...