The Link Farm: 4.12.23

Equestrian Set for National Championship Tournament. After coming up just short of an SEC Championship against Auburn, Texas A&M’s Equestrian team will look to perform well at the NCEA Championship. Action kicks off on Thursday with the quarterfinal against #4 TCU.

SEC Women's Golf Championships Begin. Texas A&M's Women's Golf team hopes to perform well in Hoover, Alabama as the conference tournament has gotten underway. You can follow along with live stats at this link.

Texas A&M football closes out spring practice this week with the spring game on April 15.