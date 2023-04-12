The Link Farm: 4.12.23

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- Softball sweeps State. Texas A&M capped off a series sweep of Mississippi State on Monday with a 5-1 victory over the Bulldogs. As a result, Keely Williams and Koko Wooley garnered SEC weekly honors. Williams was named Freshman of the Week and Wooley earned Co-Player of the Week recognition. The Aggies are back in action tonight at Davis Diamond against the #25 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
- SEC Coach of the Year Honors. Texas A&M’s Jay Lerew was named the SEC Men’s Diving Coach of the Year. Lerew has been Head Diving Coach at Texas A&M since 2009.
Coach Lerew is the SEC Men's Diving Coach of the Year!!— Texas A&M Swimming & Diving (@AggieSwimDive) April 12, 2023
- Equestrian Set for National Championship Tournament. After coming up just short of an SEC Championship against Auburn, Texas A&M’s Equestrian team will look to perform well at the NCEA Championship. Action kicks off on Thursday with the quarterfinal against #4 TCU.
- SEC Women’s Golf Championships Begin. Texas A&M’s Women’s Golf team hopes to perform well in Hoover, Alabama as the conference tournament has gotten underway. You can follow along with live stats at this link.
