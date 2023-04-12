 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Link Farm: 4.12.23

All of the Aggie news we didn’t write about ourselves

By Jay Arnold
Texas, Your Texas

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

  • Equestrian Set for National Championship Tournament. After coming up just short of an SEC Championship against Auburn, Texas A&M’s Equestrian team will look to perform well at the NCEA Championship. Action kicks off on Thursday with the quarterfinal against #4 TCU.
  • SEC Women’s Golf Championships Begin. Texas A&M’s Women’s Golf team hopes to perform well in Hoover, Alabama as the conference tournament has gotten underway. You can follow along with live stats at this link.

Texas A&M football closes out spring practice this week with the spring game on April 15.

