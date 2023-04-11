Andre Mills, 2024 3 Star SG, Commits to Aggie Hoops

Texas A&M men’s basketball picked up its first commitment of the 2024 class back in December with four-star SF Rob Dockery, and they have now added another piece with the pledge of 6’ 4” combo guard Andre Mills. Mills is a rising senior at Brimmer and May School in Chestnut Hill, Newton, Massachusetts who has been rated as the No. 129 overall prospect and No. 25 best shooting guard in the 2024 class by 247 Sports.

The Aggies were the first to offer Mills almost two years ago and have been in pursuit of the versatile, athletic guard ever since. Mills picked A&M over Iowa, Temple, Providence, Boston College and Rutgers, amongst others.

Andre Mills is a superbly athletic left-handed guard with a great ability to the paint and finish at the rim. He has solid range, an explosive first step and great quickness as an on-ball defender. Check out some of that athleticism the highlight video below:

Y'all wanna see @Andre2timez1 doing his thing. Watch the multitude of ways he scores the ball. His defensive intensity. #top100 #wegotus pic.twitter.com/b2OoMhGWlZ — Tom Nelson (@NEBallAcademy) February 12, 2023

Mills was originally a member of the class of 2023, playing the 2020-21 season as a sophomore at Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree, Massachusetts. He then transferred to Vermont Academy for the 2021-22 season and reclassified to the class of 2024. Following a one-year stint in Vermont, Mills transferred to Brimmer and May for 2022-23 and plans to play there next season as well. He plays for Mass Rivals, the Boston-based U17 Adidas Select team which won the Adidas Open last summer.