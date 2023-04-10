Texas A&M’s Jace LaViolette named SEC Freshman of the Week

The offense for Texas A&M baseball seems to have finally found some success recently, averaging 10 runs per game in their four games last week, including a road series win over Auburn. That was thanks in no small part to freshman Jace LaViolette, who was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Week for his efforts.
#SECBSB Weekly Honors— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) April 10, 2023
Freshman of the Week
Jace Laviolette • @AggieBaseball
https://t.co/klccQvPFL3 pic.twitter.com/joxPZW3voJ
LaViolette led all SEC players with 10 RBI last week and helped lead the Aggies to a series win at Auburn. He homered in a two-hit game to open the series against Auburn, then blasted a pair of homers in game two, his second multi-homer game of the season. LaViolette closed out the series by drawing three free passes and hitting a single in a series-clinching win, twice walking with the bases loaded to bring in RBI. He also had a 2-run double and scored twice in a midweek win over Texas State.
The Aggies will stay in College Station this week, hosting UTSA on Tuesday before a weekend series against Mizzou.
