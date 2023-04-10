Texas A&M’s Jace LaViolette named SEC Freshman of the Week

The offense for Texas A&M baseball seems to have finally found some success recently, averaging 10 runs per game in their four games last week, including a road series win over Auburn. That was thanks in no small part to freshman Jace LaViolette, who was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Week for his efforts.

LaViolette led all SEC players with 10 RBI last week and helped lead the Aggies to a series win at Auburn. He homered in a two-hit game to open the series against Auburn, then blasted a pair of homers in game two, his second multi-homer game of the season. LaViolette closed out the series by drawing three free passes and hitting a single in a series-clinching win, twice walking with the bases loaded to bring in RBI. He also had a 2-run double and scored twice in a midweek win over Texas State.

The Aggies will stay in College Station this week, hosting UTSA on Tuesday before a weekend series against Mizzou.