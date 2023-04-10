Sam Bennett wins Low Am at The Masters

Sam Bennett may have found some struggles on Saturday and Sunday at Augusta, but it doesn’t take away from what was a very memorable weekend for the Texas A&M amateur golfer. After shooting -4 on both Thursday and Friday (landing him in 3rd place heading into the weekend), Bennett shot +4 in round three and +2 in round four to finish the tournament at -2.

But that finish was still good enough to be crowned the “Low Amateur” (the award given to the best Amateur player at The Masters), as well as 16th overall in a field of professionals that began with more than 80 players a few days earlier.

Sam Bennett may not have won the 87th Masters, but he won the hearts of those who followed him. #themasters — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2023

In addition to his on-course prowess, many rooted for Sam due to his story, chronicled expertly by The Golf Channel in the video below. No matter your rooting interest, it’s a reminder that all of us have obstacles to overcome.

Bennett is now back in Aggieland, ready to finish the rest of his collegiate season, but it seems like a virtual certainty that this won’t be the last time we see the reigning amateur champion on the professional circuit. Though even if we don’t (golf is a fickle beast), he gave Aggies a ton of memories to cherish last weekend at Augusta.