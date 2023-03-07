The Link Farm: 3.7.23

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

2-1 at SEC Tourney. It was an extremely difficult season for the Texas A&M Women’s Basketball team as the Aggies went just 2-14 during regular season SEC play. However, the Aggies managed two wins at the NCAA tournament before falling to Ole Miss - ending the season on a better note than expected.

Aggie Softball goes .500 in Waco. Texas A&M had a bit of a mixed bag at the Ode to Joy Invitational in Waco. The Aggies went 2-2 winning and losing one each against Sam Houston State and Baylor. Saturday's victory over the Bears saw Emiley Kennedy record a no-hitter. The Ags are 14-6, ranked No. 21 in the country, and kick off SEC play this weekend with a series at No. 6 Arkansas.

NCAA Zone D Diving Championships Under Way. Texas A&M will have 11 athletes competing for a chance to move on to Nationals. Zone Championships start today and will run through Thursday, March 9. You can follow live results at DiveMeets.

Home Sweep. Texas A&M's men's tennis squad defeated both USF and UT Arlington on Monday in College Station. Up next for the Aggies is a road match against Georgia.

Mid-Week Baseball. The Aggies have a pair of meetings coming up on the diamond. First, Texas A&M will welcome UIW to Olsen tonight. Next up is a Wednesday night trip down to Houston to take on the Rice Owls once more.

