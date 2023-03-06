Aggies rise to No. 18 in AP Top 25

Fresh off their upset win over then-No. 2 Alabama, Texas A&M hoops has yet again risen in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, going from No. 24 up to No. 18 this week.

POLL ALERT: UCLA climbs to No. 2 behind Houston in AP Top 25 basketball poll, Kansas, Alabama, Purdue round out top five; Duke, Creighton, Missouri back in rankings.



After going an uninspiring 8-5 against a relatively soft non-conference schedule, the Aggies have been one of the surprising stories of college basketball, finishing the regular season at 23-8. That includes going 15-3 in conference play and finishing just one game behind conference champion Alabama. In recognition of this great season, Buzz Williams was named SEC Co-Coach of the Year, and guards Wade Taylor IV and Tyrece Radford were both names to the All-SEC Team.

A&M will look to continue their magical year in the SEC Tournament beginning Friday night, and then on to the NCAA Tournament, with the first round starting next Thursday, March 16.