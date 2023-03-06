Buzz Williams named SEC Coach of the year; Radford, Taylor make All-SEC Team

The SEC announced their 2023 basketball awards on Monday, and unsurprisingly, Texas A&M was recognized in a big way. After going 15-3 in conference play and finishing just one game behind champion Alabama, the Aggies coach, Buzz Williams, was named Co-Coach of the Year, along with Vanderbilt’s Jerry Stackhouse.

On the player side, A&M garnered two All-SEC selections. Those players, unsurprisingly, were guards Wade Taylor IV (1st team) Tyrece “Boots” Radford (2nd team). Taylor led the Aggies in points per game (16.1) and assists per game (4.1), steals per game (1.8) and free throw percentage (86.9%) while Radford was second in each of those categories (13.3 points, 2.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 80.2% from the line).

While Taylor and Radford are far from the only reasons for the Aggies’ success in 2023, their exceptional guard play has undoubtedly been a catalyst to propelling this team from being left for dead in late December to an NCAA Tournament lock. But first up is the SEC Tournament, with the Aggies playing their first game against either Arkansas or Auburn at 6 p.m. on Friday. The game will air on SEC Network.