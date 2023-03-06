COMBINE RESULTS: RB Devon Achane

Texas A&M RB Devon Achane took part in the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, and his numbers did not disappoint.

ANTONIO JOHNSON COMBINE RESULTS

Measurements

HEIGHT: 5’ 8 1/2’’

5’ 8 1/2’’ WEIGHT: 188 lbs

188 lbs ARM: 29’’

29’’ HAND: 8 1/2’’

Drills

Position rank in parentheses

40-Yard Dash: 4.32 seconds (1st)

4.32 seconds (1st) 10-Yard Split: 1.51 seconds (2nd)

1.51 seconds (2nd) Vertical Jump: 31’’ (12th)

31’’ (12th) Broad Jump: (N/A)

(N/A) 3-Cone Drill: — (N/A)

— (N/A) 20-Yd Shuttle: — (N/A)

— (N/A) Bench Press: — (N/A)

Achane displayed his elite speed, which to be honest is all he needed to do at this combine. That combined with his on-field production at A&M should have him squarely among the top RBs taken (though Texas’ Bijan Robinson is the clear cut No. 1 back). Achane is currently projected as a mid-to late 2nd round pick in April’s NFL Draft.