COMBINE RESULTS: RB Devon Achane

Texas A&M RB Devon Achane took part in the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, and his numbers did not disappoint.
Measurements
- HEIGHT: 5’ 8 1/2’’
- WEIGHT: 188 lbs
- ARM: 29’’
- HAND: 8 1/2’’
Drills
Position rank in parentheses
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.32 seconds (1st)
- 10-Yard Split: 1.51 seconds (2nd)
- Vertical Jump: 31’’ (12th)
- Broad Jump: (N/A)
- 3-Cone Drill: — (N/A)
- 20-Yd Shuttle: — (N/A)
- Bench Press: — (N/A)
Achane displayed his elite speed, which to be honest is all he needed to do at this combine. That combined with his on-field production at A&M should have him squarely among the top RBs taken (though Texas’ Bijan Robinson is the clear cut No. 1 back). Achane is currently projected as a mid-to late 2nd round pick in April’s NFL Draft.
