COMBINE RESULTS: RB Devon Achane

Texas A&M wows at the NFL Scouting Combine

By Robert Behrens
NFL: Combine Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M RB Devon Achane took part in the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, and his numbers did not disappoint.

ANTONIO JOHNSON COMBINE RESULTS

Measurements

  • HEIGHT: 5’ 8 1/2’’
  • WEIGHT: 188 lbs
  • ARM: 29’’
  • HAND: 8 1/2’’

Drills

Position rank in parentheses

  • 40-Yard Dash: 4.32 seconds (1st)
  • 10-Yard Split: 1.51 seconds (2nd)
  • Vertical Jump: 31’’ (12th)
  • Broad Jump: (N/A)
  • 3-Cone Drill: — (N/A)
  • 20-Yd Shuttle: — (N/A)
  • Bench Press: — (N/A)

Achane displayed his elite speed, which to be honest is all he needed to do at this combine. That combined with his on-field production at A&M should have him squarely among the top RBs taken (though Texas’ Bijan Robinson is the clear cut No. 1 back). Achane is currently projected as a mid-to late 2nd round pick in April’s NFL Draft.

