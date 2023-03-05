WATCH: Texas A&M RB Devon Achane logs 4.32 second 40-yard dash at NFL Combine

We’re not breaking any news in saying that Texas A&M RB Devon Achane is fast. Anybody who watched the Aggies play over the past three seasons could have told you that. But the running back/track athlete put that speed to the test on Sunday at the NFL Scouting Combine, and suffice to say, he did not disappoint.

Achane’s 4.32 second (unofficial) time in the 40-yard dash is tops among running backs who had run the drill and 3rd overall for all players at the combine. This, combined with his production as A&M’s lead back in 2022, does nothing but bolster his stock for April’s NFL Draft, where he is currently projected as a mid-to-late 2nd round pick. If a team falls in love with his skill set.

The NFL Draft will take place Thursday, April 27, through Saturday, April 29.