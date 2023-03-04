National reaction to No. 24 Texas A&M’s upset of No. 2 Alabama

No. 24 Texas A&M got their biggest win of the year, capping off the regular season with a 67-61 win over No. 2 Alabama. A&M now enters the SEC Tournament next weekend as the No. 2 seed and has a spot in the NCAA Tournament all but assured. Obvoiusly Aggie fans are thrilled, but here’s some of what the national media had to say about the winL

DOWN GOES NO. 2‼️@aggiembk defeats Alabama in College Station pic.twitter.com/HPcga4RPHu — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) March 4, 2023

Buzz Williams has rallied Texas A&M after a 6-5 start.



Aggies are 17-3 in their last 20 games.



The trajectory is upward. https://t.co/RqmEl18C7E — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 4, 2023

Wade Taylor IV is such a game-changer for Texas A&M. One of the top 10 point guards in country, maybe in mix for Top 5. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 4, 2023

FINAL: Texas A&M 67, No. 2 Alabama 61. Aggies finish the regular season with a statement performance against the Crimson Tide. They've now won 17 of their last 20 games entering the postseason. For the fourth straight game, 'Bama with a slow start and poor 3-point shooting. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 4, 2023

Texas A&M, in January, had two horrific non conference losses, and were no where near the field.@SSN_TAMU clawed all the way back in, became a lock a few games ago, and now look like they will avoid the 8/9 game regardless of next week.



BIG win over Top 3 Alabama! — T3 Bracketology™️ (@TBracketology) March 4, 2023