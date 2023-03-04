 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

National reaction to No. 24 Texas A&M’s upset of No. 2 Alabama

A ton of attention on the Aggies right now

NCAA Basketball: Alabama at Texas A&amp;M Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

No. 24 Texas A&M got their biggest win of the year, capping off the regular season with a 67-61 win over No. 2 Alabama. A&M now enters the SEC Tournament next weekend as the No. 2 seed and has a spot in the NCAA Tournament all but assured. Obvoiusly Aggie fans are thrilled, but here’s some of what the national media had to say about the winL

