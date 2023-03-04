HIGHLIGHTS: #24 Texas A&M 67, #2 Alabama 61

The 24th-ranked Texas A&M men’s basketball capped off an incredible regular season with their best win to date, upsetting No. 2 Alabama 67-61 to finish 15-3 (and undefeated at Reed Arena) in SEC play. The game further bolsters the Aggies’ NCAA Tournament resume, likely putting the Aggies at no worse than a 6 seed come Selection Sunday in eight days. They’ll be the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament, which begins on Wednesday, however the Aggies will receive a double bye and play their first game on Friday.