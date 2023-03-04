 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

COMBINE RESULTS: S Antonio Johnson

Texas A&M safety goes through drills at the NFL Combine

By Robert Behrens
/ new
NFL: Combine Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson took part in the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, doing media interviews and going through drills.

ANTONIO JOHNSON COMBINE RESULTS

Measurements

  • HEIGHT: 6’ 2’’
  • WEIGHT: 198 lbs
  • ARM: 32 1/8’’
  • HAND: 9 3/4’’

Drills

Position rank in parentheses

  • 40-Yard Dash: 4.52 seconds (t-8th)
  • 10-Yard Split: 1.57 seconds (t-13th)
  • Vertical Jump: 31’’ (t-17th)
  • Broad Jump: 9’ 10’’ (t-15th)
  • 3-Cone Drill: — (N/A)
  • 20-Yd Shuttle: — (N/A)
  • Bench Press: — (N/A)

As the tweets above illustrate, Johnson is thought of very highly among draft experts, likely going higher than any other Aggie, and perhaps the best player at his position. Johnson is currently projected as a high 2nd round pick in April’s NFL Draft, but could easily slip into the back of the first round.

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...