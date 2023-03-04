COMBINE RESULTS: S Antonio Johnson

Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson took part in the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, doing media interviews and going through drills.

ANTONIO JOHNSON COMBINE RESULTS

Measurements

HEIGHT: 6’ 2’’

6’ 2’’ WEIGHT: 198 lbs

198 lbs ARM: 32 1/8’’

32 1/8’’ HAND: 9 3/4’’

Drills

Position rank in parentheses

40-Yard Dash: 4.52 seconds (t-8th)

4.52 seconds (t-8th) 10-Yard Split: 1.57 seconds (t-13th)

1.57 seconds (t-13th) Vertical Jump: 31’’ (t-17th)

31’’ (t-17th) Broad Jump: 9’ 10’’ (t-15th)

9’ 10’’ (t-15th) 3-Cone Drill: — (N/A)

— (N/A) 20-Yd Shuttle: — (N/A)

— (N/A) Bench Press: — (N/A)

Texas A&M safety Antonio Johnson is my top-ranked safety and he lived up to the hype today. Extremely fluid during the on-field drills.



Full Day 2 (DBs) recap: https://t.co/hVQdmPBJgo pic.twitter.com/xHKuDXWTjQ — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 4, 2023

Antonio Johnson from Texas A&M is really catching my eye in these positional drills.



He's a taller safety at 6'2", but his coordination and fluidity dropping back into coverage has really stood out to me today. I have a Round 2 on him and think he starts as a rookie. #NFLCombine — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 3, 2023

As the tweets above illustrate, Johnson is thought of very highly among draft experts, likely going higher than any other Aggie, and perhaps the best player at his position. Johnson is currently projected as a high 2nd round pick in April’s NFL Draft, but could easily slip into the back of the first round.