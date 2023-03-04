COMBINE RESULTS: S Antonio Johnson

Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson took part in the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, doing media interviews and going through drills.
ANTONIO JOHNSON COMBINE RESULTS
Measurements
- HEIGHT: 6’ 2’’
- WEIGHT: 198 lbs
- ARM: 32 1/8’’
- HAND: 9 3/4’’
Drills
Position rank in parentheses
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.52 seconds (t-8th)
- 10-Yard Split: 1.57 seconds (t-13th)
- Vertical Jump: 31’’ (t-17th)
- Broad Jump: 9’ 10’’ (t-15th)
- 3-Cone Drill: — (N/A)
- 20-Yd Shuttle: — (N/A)
- Bench Press: — (N/A)
All the angles from on-field workouts @OriginalJaylon @Antonio_johns0n pic.twitter.com/xkqcJjErev— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) March 4, 2023
Texas A&M safety Antonio Johnson is my top-ranked safety and he lived up to the hype today. Extremely fluid during the on-field drills.— Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 4, 2023
Full Day 2 (DBs) recap: https://t.co/hVQdmPBJgo pic.twitter.com/xHKuDXWTjQ
Antonio Johnson from Texas A&M is really catching my eye in these positional drills.— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 3, 2023
He's a taller safety at 6'2", but his coordination and fluidity dropping back into coverage has really stood out to me today. I have a Round 2 on him and think he starts as a rookie. #NFLCombine
As the tweets above illustrate, Johnson is thought of very highly among draft experts, likely going higher than any other Aggie, and perhaps the best player at his position. Johnson is currently projected as a high 2nd round pick in April’s NFL Draft, but could easily slip into the back of the first round.
