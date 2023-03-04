 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

COMBINE RESULTS: CB Jaylon Jones

Texas A&M corner goes through drills at the NFL Combine

By Robert Behrens
NFL Combine Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones took part in the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, doing media interviews and going through drills.

JAYLON JONES COMBINE RESULTS

Measurements

  • HEIGHT: 6’ 2’’
  • WEIGHT: 200 lbs
  • ARM: 30 3/4’’
  • HAND: 9’’

Drills

Position rank in parentheses

  • 40-Yard Dash: 4.57 seconds (27th)
  • 10-Yard Split: 1.48 seconds (t-2nd)
  • Vertical Jump: 38’’ (12th)
  • Broad Jump: 10’ 2’’ (22nd)
  • 3-Cone Drill: 6.88 seconds (2nd)
  • 20-Yd Shuttle: 4.3 seconds (t-3rd)
  • Bench Press: — (N/A)

While Jones’ straight line speed isn’t going to blow anyone away, he excelled at the quickness/agility drills, which are often what is most valuable for a cornerback. Jones is currently projected as a day two (2nd/3rd round) pick in April’s NFL Draft.

