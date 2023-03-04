COMBINE RESULTS: CB Jaylon Jones

Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones took part in the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, doing media interviews and going through drills.

JAYLON JONES COMBINE RESULTS

Measurements

HEIGHT: 6’ 2’’

6’ 2’’ WEIGHT: 200 lbs

200 lbs ARM: 30 3/4’’

30 3/4’’ HAND: 9’’

Drills

Position rank in parentheses

40-Yard Dash: 4.57 seconds (27th)

4.57 seconds (27th) 10-Yard Split: 1.48 seconds (t-2nd)

1.48 seconds (t-2nd) Vertical Jump: 38’’ (12th)

38’’ (12th) Broad Jump: 10’ 2’’ (22nd)

10’ 2’’ (22nd) 3-Cone Drill: 6.88 seconds (2nd)

6.88 seconds (2nd) 20-Yd Shuttle: 4.3 seconds (t-3rd)

4.3 seconds (t-3rd) Bench Press: — (N/A)

While Jones’ straight line speed isn’t going to blow anyone away, he excelled at the quickness/agility drills, which are often what is most valuable for a cornerback. Jones is currently projected as a day two (2nd/3rd round) pick in April’s NFL Draft.