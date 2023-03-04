COMBINE RESULTS: CB Jaylon Jones

Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones took part in the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, doing media interviews and going through drills.
JAYLON JONES COMBINE RESULTS
Measurements
- HEIGHT: 6’ 2’’
- WEIGHT: 200 lbs
- ARM: 30 3/4’’
- HAND: 9’’
Drills
Position rank in parentheses
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.57 seconds (27th)
- 10-Yard Split: 1.48 seconds (t-2nd)
- Vertical Jump: 38’’ (12th)
- Broad Jump: 10’ 2’’ (22nd)
- 3-Cone Drill: 6.88 seconds (2nd)
- 20-Yd Shuttle: 4.3 seconds (t-3rd)
- Bench Press: — (N/A)
.@OriginalJaylon puttin' in the work on the field. #NFLCombine March 2-5 on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/Z6idJwK7Tl— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) March 3, 2023
While Jones’ straight line speed isn’t going to blow anyone away, he excelled at the quickness/agility drills, which are often what is most valuable for a cornerback. Jones is currently projected as a day two (2nd/3rd round) pick in April’s NFL Draft.
