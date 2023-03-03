Texas A&M unveils Reveille statue outside Kyle Field

Kyle Field is one of the finest college football stadiums in the country, but I think we can all agree that it had one fatal flaw: not enough statues. But that has thankfully been remedied, as a larger than life statue of our beloved mascot, Reveille, was unveiled on Friday on the north side of Texas A&M’s Kyle Field (adjacent to the graves of the mascots who are no longer with us. Admittedly, the statue isn’t as large as the original renderings indicated.

A statue fit for a Queen. pic.twitter.com/B91eeaPmfo — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) March 4, 2023

Miss Rev becomes the eighth statue located outside of Kyle Field, joining 12th Man E. King Gill, Heisman Winner John David Crow, the Wary Hymn statue, Yell Leader statue, Aggie Band statue and Corps of Cadets statue. Which of course leads us to the inevitable question: when are we gonna get the 9th, 10th, 11th and #12th(TM) statues?