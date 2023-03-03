Three Aggies participate in NFL Combine drills this weekend

The NFL Combine rolls on, and beginning on Friday, you can tune in to catch three Texas A&M’s three NFL Draft entrants in action as they try to make their case for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Friday, March 3

Defensive backs are scheduled to do their drills from 2 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3, which means Aggies Antonio Johnson and Jaylon Jones should be in attendance. Both players are currently projected as day two draft picks (2nd/3rd round), but Johnson could easily slip into the first round if a team falls in love with him.

Sunday, March 5

Running backs will go through drills from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, which should include A&M Running Back Devon Achane. Achane in particular is known for his speed, so a strong 40 time could really bolster his draft stock. He’s currently projected to be one of the top five players at his position, likely going in the second round.

How to watch

You can watch the combine drills on NFL Network or stream it here (TV provider login required). You can also view the drill results using the NFL Combine Tracker. The NFL Draft will take place Thursay, April 27, through Saturday, April 29.

Despite the loss of three players who project to be taken in the early rounds of the draft, the Aggies lead the SEC in returning production for 2023. This is due to a lot of first and second year players playing prominent roles on the 2022 squad, as well as the return of super seniors Demani Richardson, Ainias Smith, Max Wright and Jalen Preston. The Aggies lost only one senior to graduation from the 2022 squad (long snapper Connor Choate). Texas A&M’s Maroon & White spring football game will be played on Saturday, April 15.