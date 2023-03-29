The Link Farm 3.29.23

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Road Warriors. For the second time in as many SEC road trips, Texas A&M Softball has gone on the road and taken a series from a ranked SEC opponent. This time the Aggies were able to win games one and two against #11 Kentucky before falling in game three. The Aggies kept the momentum going with a win last night against Lamar and will be in action again tonight against UIW.

Texas A&M’s Equestrian team came up just short of their bid for an SEC Championship. After defeating Georgia in the semi-finals 10-8, the Aggies lost in the final to Auburn 13-6. 6th at Valspar Collegiate Invitational. Texas A&M Golf participated in a stacked field at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational in Florida over Monday and Tuesday. The Aggies took home sixth after two days of action.

Texas A&M Golf participated in a stacked field at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational in Florida over Monday and Tuesday. The Aggies took home sixth after two days of action. Aggie Coach Heading to the International Stage. Texas A&M’s Women’s Basketball coach Joni Taylor will be heading up the USA’s U19 side for the 2023 World Cup. Taylor’s first year in Aggieland was full of challenges but closed on a high note with her squad notching a pair of upset victories in the SEC tournament.

