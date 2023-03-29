The Link Farm 3.29.23

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- Road Warriors. For the second time in as many SEC road trips, Texas A&M Softball has gone on the road and taken a series from a ranked SEC opponent. This time the Aggies were able to win games one and two against #11 Kentucky before falling in game three. The Aggies kept the momentum going with a win last night against Lamar and will be in action again tonight against UIW.
- Runner-Up finish for Equestrian. Texas A&M’s Equestrian team came up just short of their bid for an SEC Championship. After defeating Georgia in the semi-finals 10-8, the Aggies lost in the final to Auburn 13-6.
- 6th at Valspar Collegiate Invitational. Texas A&M Golf participated in a stacked field at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational in Florida over Monday and Tuesday. The Aggies took home sixth after two days of action.
- Aggie Coach Heading to the International Stage. Texas A&M’s Women’s Basketball coach Joni Taylor will be heading up the USA’s U19 side for the 2023 World Cup. Taylor’s first year in Aggieland was full of challenges but closed on a high note with her squad notching a pair of upset victories in the SEC tournament.
