Aggies drop out of rankings following sweep by Tennessee

Another rough weekend for Texas A&M, blowing a lead in each game to get swept by Tennessee and fall to 1-5 in SEC play. Unsurprisingly, the Aggies have now fallen out of the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings.

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings (Presented By @NettingPros)@LSUbaseball and @WakeBaseball headline the latest D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings, while four new teams entered this week’s Top 25. https://t.co/9vH01ENDVe — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) March 27, 2023

A&M has struggled mightily both at the plate and on the mound so far this season, and has a lot to figure out if they are going to right the ship and be a contender by the time the NCAA Baseball Tournament rolls around.

Next up they’ll face Texas in College Station on Tuesday night, who just entered the rankings for the first time this season (at No. 21) following a sweep of then-No.-14 Texas Tech. The game begins at 6 p.m. and airs on SEC Network.