What every SEC stadium will look like in 100 years (according to AI)

College football is rapidly changing, and it’s impossible to know what the future will hold. Or will it? Thanks to the magic of artificial intelligence, we can now get a glimpse into what our beloved SEC football cathedrals may look like long after all of us are gone.

I asked Stable Diffusion’s AI art generator what a futuristic version of each SEC stadium would look like 100 years from now, and the results are, to say the least, interesting.

Bama appears to have skewed modernity and gone for a very old school design, in many ways reminiscent of a pre-2014 Kyle Field. I’ve said for a while now that open endzones are the wave of the future.

It seems Arkansas has embraced the art of the overhang (except for that one part on the lower right, which I can only assume is the student section).

Auburn say Arkansas’ overhang and said “he, that’s cute.”

Is that a tinted glass roof?!?! I’m sure it helps with sunburn, but from an airflow perspective, it looks like Ben Hill Griffin will continue to earn it’s nickname as “The Swamp.”

In a dystopian future where humans view literally everything via a screen, people still gather for major sporting events. But there’s no longer a need for the stands to face the field. Having seats on the outside of the stadium greatly increases airflow, but hearing the crowd react to everything 15 seconds after it acutally happens takes some getting used to.

Kroger Field has never looked better, and an AI replica of Mark Stoops’ continues to roam the sidelines to this day.

Not only has LSU not significantly upgraded their stadium in the past 100 years, they actually reduced capacity in the endzone. Rough times in Red Stick, my friend.

It’s safe to say the century has been kind to the Bulldogs. But in 2123, the cowbells ring the humans.

Budgetary concerns due to the national NFT shortage meant Mizzou had to choose between shading the fans and shading the players. I think it’s obvious which one they chose.

Safe to say the classic architectural stylings of Gaylord Memorial are long gone, and the new digs are crimson and cream af. Also my has Norman grown.

It’s been 100 years but somehow Vaught-Hemingway is still the least impressive stadium in the SEC. Also The Grove is now the world’s largest Starbucks patio.

Sure the stadium is impressive, but the broadcast crew will still spend half the game talking about the state fair happening nearby.

While other schools added luxury suites or other more modern amenities, Tennessee said “nah, just throw another couple decks on top.”

Texas Longhorns

Of course the Longhorns were the first ones to build a dome. It was the only way to get folks out of the club level and back in their seats.

Texas A&M Aggies

If you thought A&M was gonna stop just blindly throwing money at a problem, you clearly don’t know us very well. In fact this is the 12th time (#branding) the stadium has been completely rebuilt in the past century. Let’s hope that Grit Fisher, III (Jimbo’s great great grandson) can finally be the one to lead us to the promised land.

Vanderbilt Commodores

Nashville was ground zero for the alien invasion. While the football stadium is no longer in use, penguins who escaped from the zoo have adopted the field as their new habitat. Nature is healing.