The Link Farm: 3.22.23

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- Academic All-American. Men’s Swimming and Diving Competitor Anze Fers Erzen was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America First Team. A 4.0 GPA propelled Fers Erzen to the honor.
- Men’s Tennis Hosts the Tide. Texas A&M Men’s Tennis team is set for a conference showdown when Alabama heads to College Station on Thursday. The Aggies are currently the #29 team in the country.
- Aggie Softball Suffers Sweep. After a massive series win on the road at Arkansas, Texas A&M Softball came crashing back to Earth against the #17 Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia won all three contests in Texas A&M’s first SEC home series of the year. Texas A&M will look to bounce back against Lousiana Tech in midweek action tonight.
- SEC Equestrian Championships. Texas A&M is set to kick off the Equestrian SEC Championships against #6 Georgia on Friday. The Aggies defeated Georgia in BCS earlier this month.
