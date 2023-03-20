Aggie baseball falls six spots in D1Baseball Top 25

Texas A&M took the series finale to avoid a sweep against LSU this weekend, but that didn’t seem to matter too much with regard to rankings. After a 2-2 week, the Aggies fell six spots in the newest D1Baseball Top 25 rankings, coming in at No. 21.

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings (Presented By @NettingPros)@LSUbaseball stays put at No. 1 after taking a road series from A&M, while a whopping six teams entered the latest D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings. https://t.co/ya9QWKLi1H — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) March 20, 2023

If you want to get picky, this drop feels a bit harsh. A 2-2 week when three of your four games are against the No. 1 team in the country is far from catastrophic, and there are plenty of teams ranked above A&M who have even flimsier resumes and had worse weeks (looking at you, Tennessee). But ultimately, baseball rankings in March don’t mean a whole lot. Teams are just beginning conference play, and of course what really matters is what happens once the NCAA Tournament starts in a couple months from now.

If the Aggies deserve to be ranked higher, they have plenty of opportunities to prove it, starting this coming weekend a they travel to Knoxville to take on the aforementioned Tennessee Volunteers, now ranked No. 12. They’ll follow that up with meaningless midweek game against an unranked regional school in UT-Austin before hosting No. 13 Ole Miss for a weekend series at Olsen Field.