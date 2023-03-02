Aggie women win second SEC Tournament game in as many days

It’s been a rough first year for Joni Taylor’s Texas A&M women’s basketball squad, finishing the regular season 7-19 overall and 2-14 in the SEC. But the Aggies appear to have found something in the SEC Tournament. After entering as the 13 seed, they took down 14 seed Vanderbilt 77-70 on Wednesday, and followed that up with a 79-72 upset of 5 seed Mississippi State on Thursday. They are the first 13 seed to ever reach the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The First 13 seed to ever make the Quarters....



Here come the Aggies #GigEm | #Becoming pic.twitter.com/nUn738d9hj — Texas A&M Women's Basketball (@AggieWBB) March 2, 2023

The Aggies have won as many SEC games in the past two days as they did over all of the regular season, and now advance to the tournament quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Friday against Ole Miss. An NCAA Tournament berth is still possible if A&M can shock the world and win their next three games, but likely having to go through either No. 1 South Carolina or No. 4 LSU to do it makes that a tall task. But even if their season ends this weekend, notching a couple wins can give this team something to build upon as they look to improve in year two under Taylor in 23-24.