HOW TO WATCH: Texas A&M vs. Penn State

The NCAA Tournament begins today, including 7 seed Texas A&M’s first round matchup against 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions.

After a four year drought, Texas A&M makes its long awaited return to the NCAA Tournament when the Aggies play Penn State in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Aggies are currently listed as a three-point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, so expect a tight game, with either team capable of winning and moving on to round two. You can read our full preview here.

How to watch:

7 Texas A&M vs. 10 Penn State

Wells Fargo Arena (Des Moines, Iowa)

8:55 p.m. Thursday, March 16

TV: TBS

Stream: You can sign up for SlingTV to get access to watch all March Madness games. You can also use your Sling login (or any other live TV provider login) to Stream on March Madness Live

Listen: The Varsity Network

Live Stats: NCAA.com

If Texas A&M wins today, the Aggies will face the winner of No. 2 Texas vs No. 15 Colgate.