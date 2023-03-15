Terrible Trash Talk: Penn State

7 seed Texas A&M takes on 10 seed Penn State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night. So of course, we are here to provide you a detailed breakdown of this matchup awful jokes.

Penn isn’t even a state.

More like not any lions.

Penn State’s mascot wears a scarf. Knit any, Lion?

“White out” is what Penn State Fans will be using to try and remove the box score of this loss to Texas A&M from existence.

There is no easier way to make an animal sound less imposing than to add the word “Nittany” to it.

If I said that I thought Penn State was gonna win, I’d be lion.

“State College? What a silly name for a town.” -Robert (College Station, TX)

Never lose to writing utensils.

If Penn State is gonna defend Wade Taylor IV, they’re gonna need to be a lot Quaker.

Their coach’s name is Shrewsberry. I loved that scene in Willie Wonka.

Going to be Sad Valley after we’re done.

Why do they have to constantly remind themselves that we are Penn State with their chant?

REMEMBER THE (2007) ALAMO (bowl)!

Penn State is gonna take it in de loins in Des Moines.

Penn State fans fancy themselves a cult. But nobody out-cults Texas AgriCULTural & Mechanical.

Can’t wait for Texas A&M to prove that they CAN stop the (Andrew) Funk.

Penn State has appeared in EVERY NCAA Tournament round of 32 (except 20 since 2002) .

AND THAT’S EXACTLY WHAT WE’RE GONNA DO TO ‘EM, AGGIES!

Be sure to leave your worst jokes in the comments.