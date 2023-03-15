HIGHLIGHTS: Texas A&M 5, Houston 1

Texas A&M baseball followed up their weekend sweep of Northern Kentucky with a 5-1 win on the road against the Houston Cougars on Tuesday. After holding a narrow lead for much of the game, the Aggies scored three runs in the top of the 9th inning thanks in no small part to an inside-the-park home run by Hunter Haas and an RBI triple by Austin Bost. But the real story of the night was the bullpen, pitching five shutout innings in relief of Justin Lamkin’s one-run allowed outing to help preserve the lead throughout.

Jim Schlossnagle Postgame

After starting the season 5-4, the Aggies are now on an eight-game win streak and sit at 13-4. They return home to begin SEC play this weekend, and what better way to do it than a three-game series against the No. 1 LSU Tigers.