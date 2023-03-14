The Link Farm: 3.14.23

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- SEC opener success. Texas A&M Softball got conference play kicked off with a series victory at #7 Arkansas. After losing the first game of the series, the Aggies defeated Arkansas 2-0 and 9-1 in order to secure a road series win over their ranked foe. The Ags are now ranked No. 13, and next up is a home stand against #18 Georgia.
- Baseball sweeps Northern Kentucky. In Texas A&M’s last non-conference series of the season, the Aggies took care of business against Northern Kentucky winning all three games. The Aggies stay at No. 15 in the rankings, will meet Houston tonight before getting into conference play at home against No. 1 LSU for the first SEC Series of 2023.
- Louisiana Classics. Texas A&M Men’s Golf leads the field heading into the final round of the Louisiana Classics. Make sure to follow @AggieMensGolf on Twitter to stay up to date on the latest info.
Final round.— Texas A&M Men's Golf (@AggieMensGolf) March 14, 2023
T⌚️: Phichaksn - 8:24, Sam - 9:00, Jaime 9:09, Daniel - 9:18, Vishnu 9:27, William 9:36.
ESPN+ coverage from holes 9 & 18 - https://t.co/PIMQN8bCnH
Live Stats - https://t.co/TbuZRp88SX#GigEm | | #BTHOthfield pic.twitter.com/KG5Gr2XKcN
- Island Relays Bahamas Invitational. Texas A&M Track & Field is headed to the Bahamas to compete this weekend. The Aggies will look to get the outdoor season going on a high note.
