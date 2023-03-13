A running list of non-Aggies acknowledging A&M got screwed

Texas A&M fans are livid about being slotted as a 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, despite having a significantly better resume than virtually every 6 seed and several 5 seeds. But if you’re gonna be livid, it’s at least some comfort that those outside of the Aggie bubble think you’re justified.
Here’s a sampling of the non-Aggies who took to Twitter to mention how absurd A&M’s seeding was.
Texas A&M got screwed— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 12, 2023
Here’s the full bracket. Texas A&M got screwed on seeding, Boise State and Utah State both favored as lower seeds. pic.twitter.com/Zmnz8Ewo7f— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 12, 2023
A&M got insanely screwed but Texas vs. Texas A&M in round 2 would be LIT— Barstool SEC (@SECBarstool) March 12, 2023
It’s crazy that the committee screwed the Aggies with a #7 seed just to possibly get the first ever matchup in the tournament between Texas and Texas A&M in the second round. #MarchMadness— Chris Thomasson - KIII Sports (@ChrisThomasson7) March 13, 2023
Texas A&M got screwed. Should’ve been better seed. And potentially facing Texas in Round of 32?? Helluva game tho if it happens.— Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) March 12, 2023
A&M got screwed with receiving a 7th seed, but bracket potentially sets up second round game against Texas.— Brad Townsend (@townbrad) March 12, 2023
Annual retweet https://t.co/xw0ovkDBh3— SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) March 13, 2023
Texas A&M won 17 SEC games this season and got a 7 seed?— Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) March 12, 2023
That's a typo right?
In all seriousness, the committee giving Texas A&M a 7 seed is pretty awful.— Longhorns B12C (@Longhorns_B12C) March 12, 2023
Say what you will about their performance today but the Ags made it to their conference champ game in one of the better conferences in the country AND finished 2nd in the regular season standings.… https://t.co/jJcYy8U9b2
Kentucky getting a 6 seed and Texas A&M getting a 7 seed is certainly something.— Brandon Walker (@BFW) March 12, 2023
Seven seed feels low for Texas A&M. Wow.— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 12, 2023
Texas A&M as a 7 seed is absolutely laughable. Tough to believe real humans who know basketball sat in that room and thought that was the right call.— Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) March 12, 2023
Someone explain Texas A&M as a #7 seed to me because it makes absolutely no sense.— Chad Withrow (@TheChadWithrow) March 13, 2023
Miami 2 seed lines over Texas A&M is INSANE— JBR Bracketology (@JBRBracketology) March 12, 2023
I get that it's March and the path to the Sweet 16 is always difficult, but A&M went 17-4 vs. an 8-bid league & beat No. 1 overall Alabama 8 days ago.— Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) March 13, 2023
The Aggies were seeded vs. a Penn State team with 7 Quad 1 wins who lost in the Big Ten champ.
All because Wofford? Come on.
The NCAA Tournament committee legitimately hates Texas A&M— Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) March 12, 2023
There is no better rivalry in collegiate sports than Texas A&M and post season selection committees— Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) March 13, 2023
Texas A&M a No. 7 seed is insanity. No. 2 seed in the SEC, played as well as anyone to close out the year. Hard disagree.— Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) March 12, 2023
A&M got screwed for a 2nd year in a row— #1 BARSTOOL BAMA (@BarstoolAlabama) March 12, 2023
