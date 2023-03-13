March Madness is back, and time time, Texas A&M aren’t in mourning for getting shafted by the selection committee. The Aggies are IN the field of 68, but there’s a whole slew of other games to obsess over too as we begin perhaps the greatest sporting event of the year. So join us as we invest time, emotions and sometimes even money on teams that we’ve never seen before and have no real interest in other than getting that sweet sweet rush of guessing right.

Password: gbh