 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Join the GBH March Madness bracket

Pick anyone but A&M to win it all and you’ll probably finish first.

By Robert Behrens
/ new
North Carolina v Kansas Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

March Madness is back, and time time, Texas A&M aren’t in mourning for getting shafted by the selection committee. The Aggies are IN the field of 68, but there’s a whole slew of other games to obsess over too as we begin perhaps the greatest sporting event of the year. So join us as we invest time, emotions and sometimes even money on teams that we’ve never seen before and have no real interest in other than getting that sweet sweet rush of guessing right.

Click here to join the Good Bull Hunting NCAA Tournament Bracket

Password: gbh

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...