Aggies open as 3-point favorite over Penn State in 1st Round of NCAA Tournament

Texas A&M is officially BACK in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018, even if the gerrymandering of seeds took some of the luster off of it. The Aggies are far and away the highest-rate 7 seed in the tournament and will take on a difficult than expected opponent in 10 seed Penn State on Thursday, March 16. The Aggies are favored, but not by much, opening as a 3-point favorite, according to Draftkings Sportsbook.

Should the Aggies advance to the second round, they would play the winner of...oh would you look at that, Colgate and Texas, on Saturday, March 18. I bet the selection committee didn’t even notice that when they made the bracket.

This is the first time the Aggies have made the NCAA Tournament since 2018. They’ve advanced to the Sweet 16 in each of their previous two appearances (as a 7 seed in 2018 and as a 3 seed in 2016).

