HOW TO WATCH: Selection Sunday bracket release

Selection Sunday for March Madness this season is Sunday, March 12, and unlike last year, Texas A&M is all but assured to make it in this time after finishing second in the SEC regular season and then advancing to today’s SEC Championship Game. Our own bracket projections put the Ags as a 5 seed.

In fact, the Aggies currently have the 24th best odds* to win it all (at +5500), according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 68-team field and full bracket for the men’s NCAA DI basketball tournament will be released during the selection show at 5 p.m. on CBS. The selection show will stream on NCAA March Madness Live.

NCAA Tournament Schedule 2023 DATES ROUND CITY, STATE VENUE 2023 DATES ROUND CITY, STATE VENUE March 14-15 First Four Dayton, OH UD Arena March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Orlando, FL Amway Center March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Albany, NY MVP Arena March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Denver, CO Ball Arena March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum March 23 & 25 West Regional Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena March 23 & 25 East Regional New York, NY Madison Square Garden March 24 & 26 Midwest Regional Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center March 24 & 26 South Regional Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center April 1 & 3 Final Four Houston, TX NRG Stadium

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.