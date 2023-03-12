 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

HOW TO WATCH: Selection Sunday bracket release

Surely the Ags are in this time, right? Right???

By Robert Behrens
Selection Sunday for March Madness this season is Sunday, March 12, and unlike last year, Texas A&M is all but assured to make it in this time after finishing second in the SEC regular season and then advancing to today’s SEC Championship Game. Our own bracket projections put the Ags as a 5 seed.

In fact, the Aggies currently have the 24th best odds* to win it all (at +5500), according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 68-team field and full bracket for the men’s NCAA DI basketball tournament will be released during the selection show at 5 p.m. on CBS. The selection show will stream on NCAA March Madness Live.

NCAA Tournament Schedule

2023 DATES ROUND CITY, STATE VENUE
March 14-15 First Four Dayton, OH UD Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Orlando, FL Amway Center
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Albany, NY MVP Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Denver, CO Ball Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
March 23 & 25 West Regional Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
March 23 & 25 East Regional New York, NY Madison Square Garden
March 24 & 26 Midwest Regional Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
March 24 & 26 South Regional Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
April 1 & 3 Final Four Houston, TX NRG Stadium

