The weekend ahead in A&M athletics

The weekend has arrived, and that means tons of Texas A&M athletics action. Here’s which teams will be in action over the weekend (and how you can check it out).

Track & Field

NCAA Indoor Championships

Friday-Saturday, Albuquerque Convention Center (Albuquerque, (NM)

Friday: Watch/Live Stats

Saturday: Watch (12:30 p.m.)/Watch (8 p.m.)/Live Stats

Women’s Golf

at Clover Cup

Friday-Sunday, Longbow Golf Club (Mesa, AZ)

Live Stats

Women’s Tennis

vs. Arkansas (5 p.m. Friday), vs. Missouri (noon Sunday)

Mitchell Tennis Center (College Station, TX)

Watch/Live Stats

Softball

at Arkansas

6 p.m. Friday: Watch/Listen/Live Stats

7 p.m. Saturday: Watch/Listen/Live Stats

1 p.m. Sunday: Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Baseball

vs Northern Kentucky

6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park (College Station, TX). Check out our full series preview here.

Friday: Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Saturday: Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Sunday: Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Men’s Basketball

SEC Tournament Quarterfinals vs Arkansas

6 p.m. Friday, Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN). Check out our full preview here.

TV/Radio: SEC Network, 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMUSN

Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Equestrian

at SMU

10 a.m. Saturday, Dallas Equestrian Center (Dallas, TX)

Live Stats

Men’s Tennis

at Mississippi State

Noon Saturday, A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre (Starkville, MS)

Watch/Live Stats

BTHO EVERYONE!