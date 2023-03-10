The weekend ahead in A&M athletics

The weekend has arrived, and that means tons of Texas A&M athletics action. Here’s which teams will be in action over the weekend (and how you can check it out).
Track & Field
NCAA Indoor Championships
Friday-Saturday, Albuquerque Convention Center (Albuquerque, (NM)
Friday: Watch/Live Stats
Saturday: Watch (12:30 p.m.)/Watch (8 p.m.)/Live Stats
Women’s Golf
at Clover Cup
Friday-Sunday, Longbow Golf Club (Mesa, AZ)
Live Stats
Women’s Tennis
vs. Arkansas (5 p.m. Friday), vs. Missouri (noon Sunday)
Mitchell Tennis Center (College Station, TX)
Watch/Live Stats
Softball
at Arkansas
6 p.m. Friday: Watch/Listen/Live Stats
7 p.m. Saturday: Watch/Listen/Live Stats
1 p.m. Sunday: Watch/Listen/Live Stats
Baseball
vs Northern Kentucky
6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park (College Station, TX). Check out our full series preview here.
Friday: Watch/Listen/Live Stats
Saturday: Watch/Listen/Live Stats
Sunday: Watch/Listen/Live Stats
Men’s Basketball
SEC Tournament Quarterfinals vs Arkansas
6 p.m. Friday, Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN). Check out our full preview here.
TV/Radio: SEC Network, 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMUSN
Watch/Listen/Live Stats
Equestrian
at SMU
10 a.m. Saturday, Dallas Equestrian Center (Dallas, TX)
Live Stats
Men’s Tennis
at Mississippi State
Noon Saturday, A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre (Starkville, MS)
Watch/Live Stats
