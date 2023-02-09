Putting Texas A&M’s $49.9 million SEC payout in more relatable terms

On Thursday, the SEC announced a total fiscal year revenue of $721.8 million, which ends up being a $49.9 million payout per school.

| The @SEC announces $721.8 million of total revenue was divided among its 14 universities for the fiscal year ending Aug 31, 2022.



The distribution, excluding bowl revenue retained by schools for expenses, averaged 49.9 million per school.



https://t.co/EKgu1aGOYW pic.twitter.com/5QRVO3osCI — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) February 9, 2023

Obviously that’s a lot of money, so much so that for common folk like us, it’s kind of hard to wrap our brains around just how large that amount is. So to help contextualize it, we tried to break down Texas A&M’s share of this payout in terms you can better understand.

3,944,644 four-tender combo’s from Layne’s

four-tender combo’s from Layne’s 3,838,461 Kyle Field beers (including souvenir cup)

Kyle Field beers (including souvenir cup) 3,072,660 copies of “SEC Ready” on Blu Ray

copies of “SEC Ready” on Blu Ray 581,856 Texas A&M hoodies from Homefield Apparel

Texas A&M hoodies from Homefield Apparel 88,318 Texas A&M season tickets (upper level end zone)

Texas A&M season tickets (upper level end zone) 15, 353 burial spaces in the Aggie Field of Honor (with a view of Kyle Field)

burial spaces in the Aggie Field of Honor (with a view of Kyle Field) 1,558 semesters of college at Texas A&M (15 hours per semester)

semesters of college at Texas A&M (15 hours per semester) 907 teachers’ yearly salaries (based on state average)

teachers’ yearly salaries (based on state average) 509 fully loaded Ford F-250s (Jimbo’s truck)

fully loaded Ford F-250s (Jimbo’s truck) 41.5 Whataburger franchises (startup cost only)

Whataburger franchises (startup cost only) 3.8 Jaden Rashada NIL deals

Jaden Rashada NIL deals 0.58 Jimbo Fisher contract buyouts

Hope this helps.