 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texas A&M softball season starts today

The Trisha Ford era begins

By Robert Behrens
/ new

Trisha Ford was hired away from Arizona State this summer to lead the Texas A&M softball program, and will officially get underway as the Aggies begin their 2023 season by hosting the Texas A&M Invitational beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday at Davis Diamond. The Ags will play a total of six games this weekend:

  • Tarleton (4 p.m. Thursday)
  • Northern Kentucky (5 p.m. Friday)
  • Tarleton (7:30 p.m. Friday)
  • Michigan State (3:30 p.m. Saturday)
  • Texas A&M-Commerce (6 p.m. Saturday)
  • Texas A&M-Commerice (2 p.m. Sunday)

All games can be streamed on SEC Network+ or listened to at 12thman.com/watch.

This is the first time a head coach other than Jo Evans will be in the A&M dugout since 1996. Evans led the Aggies to two Big 12 titles and three trips to the Women’s College World Series in her tenure, but after four straight seasons of a sub-.500 SEC record and failing to advance past the NCAA Regional round, a change was seemingly needed.

After spending the past six seasons with the Sun Devils, Ford is three victories away from win No. 400, boasting a career record of 397-226-1. Nine letterwinners return from a 2022 Aggie squad that posted a 31-28 ledger that included an NCAA Regional final appearance. Eleven newcomers have made Aggieland their home, including six transfers and five true freshmen.

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...