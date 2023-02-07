The Link Farm: 2.7.23

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Close call at Reed. Texas A&M’s Women’s Basketball team has struggled all year but managed to give undefeated LSU quite the scare on Sunday. The Aggies lost 72-66 to a 23-0 Tiger squad. The loss dropped Texas A&M to 6-15 on the year.

Texas A&M’s Women’s Basketball team has struggled all year but managed to give undefeated LSU quite the scare on Sunday. The Aggies lost 72-66 to a 23-0 Tiger squad. The loss dropped Texas A&M to 6-15 on the year. Softball begins. Texas A&M Softball gets their season under way with the Texas A&M Invitational at Davis Diamond on Thursday against Tarleton State.

Texas A&M Softball gets their season under way with the Texas A&M Invitational at Davis Diamond on Thursday against Tarleton State. Women’s Tennis Looks to Keep Winning. The Aggies have gotten off to a 6-0 start in 2023 in Women’s Tennis and will try to keep that momentum going during the ITA Nat’l Team Indoors Championship. The event will kick off in Seattle, Washington on Friday.

The Aggies have gotten off to a 6-0 start in 2023 in Women’s Tennis and will try to keep that momentum going during the ITA Nat’l Team Indoors Championship. The event will kick off in Seattle, Washington on Friday. Equestrian Gets Revenge. The fourth-ranked Aggies avenged an earlier loss to Auburn’s Equestrian team on the Plains. Texas A&M knocked off #3 Auburn 13-5 in this top five matchup.

Spring is just around the corner, stay strong!