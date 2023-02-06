QB Anthony Maddox Jr. commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M added another piece to their 2024 recruiting class on Monday, as three-star QB Anthony Maddox, Jr. committed to the Aggies over Alabama and Penn State.

Maddox plays at Oak Grove High School in Hattiesville, MS, and is the son of former NFL defensive tackle Anthony Maddox, who played for both the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans. He is 6’2”, 175 pounds, and is currently rated as the No. 430 recruit in the country, the No. 31 QB and the No. 8 player in Mississippi. Outside of his top three schools, Pitt and Vanderbilt were his only other Power 5 offers.

While traditionally most schools take one quarterback per class, don’t be surprised if the Ags aren’t done at this position in the 2024 cycle. A&M saw two QBs transfer out after last season in Haynes King and Eli Stowers, and it wouldn’t be shocking for Max Johnson to leave following the 2023 season as a graduate transfer. If that did happen, A&M would suddenly be left with only two scholarship QBs in starter Conner Weigman and incoming freshman Marcel Reed. If you’re looking for other names to watch for potential QB additions, look no further than four-star recruit Air Noland out of Fairburn, GA. Noland has visited College Station multiple times, and his teammate, WR Debron Gatling, is already an A&M commit. It’s also notable that two of the Aggies’ biggest competitors in Noland’s recruitment, Alabama and Auburn, already have commitments from top 100 QBs.

Maddox becomes the fourth commit in A&M’s 2024 recruiting class, joining Gatling, DE Dealyn Evans and OT Ashton Funk, all four-star recruits. The class is currently ranked No. 15 in the country, but this early in the process when the vast majority of blue chip recruits remain uncommitted, that ranking means very little.

Anthony Maddox, Jr. Highlights