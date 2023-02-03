The Link Farm: 2.3.23

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- Gary Blair honored. Former Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Gary Blair is set to be recognized as an SEC Legend at the 2023 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament. Blair, along with the rest of the legends, will be honored from March 1-5 at halftime of their respective team’s first games.
- Men’s Golf notches another W. The No. 11 Texas A&M men’s golf team earned its third tournament trophy of the season with a 36-under-par performance at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate at Tucson Country Club.
- Women’s hoops falters. After notching their first SEC win last week, the women have dropped their past two contests to fall to 1-9 in conference play. The most recent was a 61-54 loss at Florida on Thursday night.
- Women’s Tennis POTW. Texas A&M’s Mary Stoiana was named SEC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week, the league announced Wednesday afternoon. This is Stoiana’s first weekly honor of the season, the fifth of her career, after she finished this week’s matches with a combined record of 4-0 in singles and doubles at the ITA Kickoff Weekend.
- Equestrian excellence. Texas A&M equestrian standouts Brooke Brombach and Emmy-Lu Marsh have been named the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Fences and Reining Rider of the Month for January. Brombach earned the recognition after a pair of 88-point rides in both Flat and Fences and was named the Most Outstanding Performer in both disciplines. Marsh earned her rider of the month recognition in Reining, after scoring 73 points to beat Adisyn Kuxhaus’ 67.5-point ride. Marsh was also named the Reining MOP for the second time this season.
