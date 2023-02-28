The Link Farm: 2.28.23

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Slump busted. Texas A&M’s Women’s Basketball team has struggled all season but did manage to knock off Kentucky at Reed Arena last Thursday. Additionally, Janiah Barker and Sydney Bowles were named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. While the 2-14 SEC record for the Aggies is disappointing, Texas A&M appears to have some young players to build around.

Texas A&M’s Women’s Basketball team has struggled all season but did manage to knock off Kentucky at Reed Arena last Thursday. Additionally, Janiah Barker and Sydney Bowles were named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. While the 2-14 SEC record for the Aggies is disappointing, Texas A&M appears to have some young players to build around. Freshman of the Week. Speaking of Janiah Barker, she was also named SEC Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Week.

Texas A&M Softball remains in the Top 25. The Aggies suffered two losses over the weekend in California but since those came to #1 Oklahoma and #2 UCLA, it should come as no surprise that Texas A&M remained in the top 25. Texas A&M is currently 11-4 on the season and ranked #22 in the country.

SEC Indoor Championships. Texas A&M Track & Field competed in the SEC Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas over the weekend. Ushan Perera and Lamara Distin won individual gold in the high jump. The Aggies finished in 10th place overall at the meet in both the men’s and women’s competitions.

With March knocking on the door, spring football is just around the corner!