Basketball Climbs in Polls Despite 1-1 Week

The latest Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls were released today, and Buzz Williams’s Texas A&M squad finds itself gaining the respect of voters. The Aggies moved up to #24 from last week’s #25 slot in the AP survey. The Coaches Poll listed A&M at #21, up 4 spots over last week.

The Ags posted a 1-1 week, picking up a monumental 63-68 home win over Tennessee on Tuesday before falling at Mississippi State on Saturday, 62-69. Texas A&M currently boasts a 21-8 record on the season and a 13-3 mark in SEC play. Additionally, the Aggies sit at #27 in the NET rankings, virtually guaranteeing them a berth in the NCAA tournament as well as the 2 seed in conference tournament. Texas A&M’s final two games of the regular season feature a trip to Oxford to take on Ole Miss at 8:00 PM on Tuesday before the senior day showdown against #2 Alabama on Saturday at 11:00 AM.