Texas A&M reportedly (un)shuffles offensive staff for 2023

At the beginning of 2022 fall camp, we learned that Texas A&M was shuffling the responsibilities of several offensive position coaches, moving James Coley from TEs to WRs, Dameyune Craig from WRs to QBs, and OC Darrell Dickey from QBs to TEs. Suffice to say:

With that experiment definitively failing, it seems the coaches are moving back to their more familar with roles, as according to 247 Sports, Coley will return to coaching TEs, Craig will return to coaching WRs, and new OC Bobby Petrino will coach QBs. The rest of the staff is rounded out by second year OL Coach Steve Adazzio and newly hired RB Coach Marquel Blackwell.

We’ll get our first real look at what this revamped staff has to offer at the Maroon & White game on Saturday, April 15.