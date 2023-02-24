The weekend ahead in A&M athletics

The weekend has arrived, and that means tons of Texas A&M athletics action. Here’s which teams will be in action over the weekend (and how you can check it out).

Swimming & Diving

Last Chance Meet

Thursday-Saturday, Rec Center Natatorium (College Station, TX)

Live Stats

Softball

vs. No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 1 UCLA and Utah Valley

5 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday

Friday (OU): Watch ($)/Listen

Saturday (UCLA): Watch ($)/Listen/Live Stats

Saturday (Utah Valley): Watch ($)/Listen

Track & Field

SEC Indoor Championships

Friday-Saturday, Randal Tyson Track Center (Fayetteville, AR)

Friday: Watch/Live Stats

Saturday: Watch/Live Stats

Women’s Tennis

vs. No. 45 FIU, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 63 Northwestern

Friday-Monday, USTA National Campus, (Orlando, FL)

Live Stats

Baseball

vs Portland

6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park (College Station, TX). Check out our full series preview here.

Friday: Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Saturday: Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Sunday: Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Men’s Basketball

at Mississippi State

2:30 p.m. Saturday, Humphrey Coliseum (Starkville, MS). Check out our full preview here.

TV/Radio: SEC Network, 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMUSN

Watch/Live Stats

Men’s Tennis

at Texas

3 p.m. Sunday, Texas Tennis Center (Austin, TX)

Men’s Golf

at The Southern Highlands Collegiate

Sunday-Tuesday, Southern Highlands Golf Club (Las Vegas, NV)

Live Stats

Women’s Golf

at ICON Invitational

Monday-Tuesday, Golf Club of Houston - Tournament Course (Humble, TX)

BTHO EVERYONE!