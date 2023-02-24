The weekend ahead in A&M athletics

The weekend has arrived, and that means tons of Texas A&M athletics action. Here’s which teams will be in action over the weekend (and how you can check it out).
Swimming & Diving
Last Chance Meet
Thursday-Saturday, Rec Center Natatorium (College Station, TX)
Live Stats
Softball
vs. No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 1 UCLA and Utah Valley
5 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday
Friday (OU): Watch ($)/Listen
Saturday (UCLA): Watch ($)/Listen/Live Stats
Saturday (Utah Valley): Watch ($)/Listen
Track & Field
SEC Indoor Championships
Friday-Saturday, Randal Tyson Track Center (Fayetteville, AR)
Friday: Watch/Live Stats
Saturday: Watch/Live Stats
Women’s Tennis
vs. No. 45 FIU, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 63 Northwestern
Friday-Monday, USTA National Campus, (Orlando, FL)
Live Stats
Baseball
vs Portland
6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park (College Station, TX). Check out our full series preview here.
Friday: Watch/Listen/Live Stats
Saturday: Watch/Listen/Live Stats
Sunday: Watch/Listen/Live Stats
Men’s Basketball
at Mississippi State
2:30 p.m. Saturday, Humphrey Coliseum (Starkville, MS). Check out our full preview here.
TV/Radio: SEC Network, 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMUSN
Watch/Live Stats
Men’s Tennis
at Texas
3 p.m. Sunday, Texas Tennis Center (Austin, TX)
Men’s Golf
at The Southern Highlands Collegiate
Sunday-Tuesday, Southern Highlands Golf Club (Las Vegas, NV)
Live Stats
Women’s Golf
at ICON Invitational
Monday-Tuesday, Golf Club of Houston - Tournament Course (Humble, TX)
