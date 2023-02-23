Texas A&M Baseball unveils new Corps of Cadets uniforms

When the Aggie Baseball team welcomes Portland to The Corner™®© this weekend, they’ll rock some brand new threads in the series finale on Sunday. And by golly, I’ll say it: these look very sharp.

Not gonna say that this very website has brought up this idea before, but adidas executed this idea very well.

The right sleeve of each jersey will have the TAMU patch

Each jersey will feature a different Corps outfit patch on the left sleeve

In place of the nameplate, each jersey will feature one of the official Core Values of the Corps of Cadets

The hats will feature the Corps logo in place of the usual A&M logo