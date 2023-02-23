Texas A&M Baseball unveils new Corps of Cadets uniforms

When the Aggie Baseball team welcomes Portland to The Corner™®© this weekend, they’ll rock some brand new threads in the series finale on Sunday. And by golly, I’ll say it: these look very sharp.
Inspired by the @AggieCorps.— Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) February 23, 2023
Built by @adidasDugout.
Approved by Fightin' Texas Aggies. pic.twitter.com/fzXMLUsBBe
the details » https://t.co/TilEyk8bur pic.twitter.com/J1DQcY9mk3— Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) February 23, 2023
Not gonna say that this very website has brought up this idea before, but adidas executed this idea very well.
- The right sleeve of each jersey will have the TAMU patch
- Each jersey will feature a different Corps outfit patch on the left sleeve
- In place of the nameplate, each jersey will feature one of the official Core Values of the Corps of Cadets
- The hats will feature the Corps logo in place of the usual A&M logo
Poll
What do you think of these uniforms?
-
71%
I LOVE THEM! ALL THE GIGS! SO REDASS! LOVE THE CORPS!
-
19%
They’re pretty cool
-
4%
They’re okay, I guess
-
5%
Nope.
