Texas A&M Baseball unveils new Corps of Cadets uniforms

No, seriously! They’re real, and they look sharp

By Matt Nesloney
When the Aggie Baseball team welcomes Portland to The Corner™®© this weekend, they’ll rock some brand new threads in the series finale on Sunday. And by golly, I’ll say it: these look very sharp.

Not gonna say that this very website has brought up this idea before, but adidas executed this idea very well.

  • The right sleeve of each jersey will have the TAMU patch
  • Each jersey will feature a different Corps outfit patch on the left sleeve
  • In place of the nameplate, each jersey will feature one of the official Core Values of the Corps of Cadets
  • The hats will feature the Corps logo in place of the usual A&M logo

Poll

What do you think of these uniforms?

view results
  • 71%
    I LOVE THEM! ALL THE GIGS! SO REDASS! LOVE THE CORPS!
    (243 votes)
  • 19%
    They’re pretty cool
    (65 votes)
  • 4%
    They’re okay, I guess
    (15 votes)
  • 5%
    Nope.
    (17 votes)
340 votes total Vote Now

