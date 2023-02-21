The Link Farm: 2.21.23

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- Hits keep coming for Women’s Hoops. Texas A&M’s Women’s Basketball team suffered a crushing 61-35 defeat to Missouri at home last night. The Aggies are 6-18 on the season and 1-13 in SEC play. Next up is a meeting with Kentucky at Reed on Thursday night.
- Sweeping Seattle. Texas A&M Baseball got their season off to a good start with a 3-0 series sweep of Seattle. The Aggies punctuated the sweep with a 14-2 victory on Sunday. The Aggies meet Lamar tonight hoping to keep the momentum going.
- Equestrian unable to overcome TCU. Texas A&M’s 3rd-ranked Equestrian squad made the trip up to Bear Creek Farms in Burleson to compete against #2 TCU. The Horned Frogs were dominant taking a 15-4 victory over Texas A&M. The Aggies return home to host #5 Georgia on March 4.
- SEC Swimming and Diving Championships. Both the Men’s and Women’s swimming and diving teams competed in the SEC Championships in College Station last week. The men finished fourth with 1,018 points while the women finished in ninth with 583.5 points.
Loading comments...