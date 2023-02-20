Aggie softball enters national rankings after a pair of top 25 wins

Texas A&M softball got off to a hot start to the season, going 6-0 on opening weekend, but that was against less than stellar competition, so the undefeated start wasn’t completely unexpected. But that changed this past weekend, as the Aggies went 3-2 against a loaded field at the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational. They were rewarded for that performance by being ranked for the first time in the Trisha Ford era, coming in at No. 19 in the D1 Softball Top 25.

A&M’s performance this past weekend included wins over South Florida, No. 15 Arizona (Ford’s former team) and No. 20 UCF, as well as losses to No. 3 Oklahoma State and Nebraska. The Aggies leapfrogged both Arizona (now No. 20) and UCF (now No. 24) n the rankings, and are one of a whopping TEN SEC schools in the rankings.

The Ags are now 9-2 on the season, and will travel to Cathedral City, California this weekend for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. There they’ll be put to the test yet again, as they take on BYU (7:30 p.m. Thursday), Cal State Northridge (10 p.m. Thursday), No. 2 Oklahoma (5 p.m. Friday), No. 1 UCLA (7 p.m. Saturday) and Utah Valley (9:30 p.m. Saturday).