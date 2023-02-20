Wade Taylor Named SEC Player of the Week, AP Ranks the Aggies

Wade Taylor IV Named SEC Player of the Week

After averaging 19.5 points in back-to-back Quad 1 wins for the Aggies, Wade Taylor IV was named the SEC Player of the Week for February 20. Taylor was the catalyst in Texas A&M’s wins over Arkansas and Missouri, scoring a total of 39 points over the two games while shooting 50% (11-for-22) from the floor, 60% (6-for 10) from three, and 86.7% (13-for-15) from the line.

Taylor scored 18 points, pulled down 3 boards, dished out 4 assists, and swiped 2 steals in Wednesday’s 62-56 victory over the Razorbacks. He followed that up with 21 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals in Saturday’s road triumph against Mizzou.

Taylor has played at least 20 minutes in all 27 games for A&M this season and is currently averaging 15.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.7 steals per game with a 1.6 assist-to-turnover ratio. He is also the conference leader in free throw percentage, ranked as the 36th player nationally in assist rate, and rated 59th in steal rate.

Aggies Ranked in Both Polls

After entering the USA Today Coaches Poll at #25 last week, Texas A&M entered the Associated Press Poll at #25 in the latest version released today. The Aggies remained at #25 in the Coaches Poll this week.

A&M’s tournament resume has been boosted in recent weeks on the strength of their 5-4 record against Quad 1 opponents. The Ags are now ranked 28th nationally in NET rating and have virtually assured themselves of an NCAA tournament berth.

The Aggies are 20-7 on the season and are an even more impressive 12-2 in the SEC, one game behind #2 Alabama for the conference title with just four regular season games remaining. A&M will host #11 Tennessee on Tuesday at 6:00 PM in a game with massive implications for NCAA tournament seeding, national rankings, and the regular season conference title race.