REPORT: Texas A&M making internal hire to fill defensive coach opening

Following former Texas A&M LB Coach Tyler Santucci’s departure to take the defensive coordinator position at Duke, we’ve known the Aggies had an defensive position coaching spot to fill. It appears that spot will be filled by a promotion from within, as it has been reported that Defensive Analyst Bryant Gross-Armiento will be named the Aggies’ new defensive backs coach.

Texas A&M is expected to promote analyst Bryant Gross-Armiento to an on-field spot working with the defensive backs, sources tell @on3sports.



Gross-Armiento, an ex-Wake Forest safety, is viewed at A&M as a big-time rising star coach and recruiter.https://t.co/DlIXY67ten pic.twitter.com/PXcoJgN3OM — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 20, 2023

With this move, it’s likely safe to assume that Defensive Coordinator D.J. Durkin will coach linebackers (as he did at Ole Miss), and current DB Coach T.J. Rushing will now specialize with only cornerbacks or safeties.

Gross-Armiento came to College Station prior to the 2021 season after one season Georgia. Prior to that he served in a similar role at Wake Forest. These off-field positions can play a significant role in recruiting, which appears to be the case here. Texas A&M recently lost assistant Nick Williams to Colorado, who was a major piece of their recruiting efforts. Promoting Gross-Armiento allows him to grow his coaching career while remaining in Aggieland, and ensures the Ags hang onto a well-respected assistant for the near future.

This promotion, combined with the hiring of Ole Miss’ Marquel Blackwell as RB Coach last week, means A&M’s 2023 coaching staff appears to be complete.