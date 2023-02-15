NIL donation opportunity for the masses: 12th Man Foundation Rolls out 12thMan+ fund

Texas A&M’s NIL efforts took a huge stride forward today with the announcement of the “12thMan+ Fund” through the 12th Man Foundation

We are excited to announce the launch of the 12th Man+ Fund, a new avenue of support aimed to further our mission while enhancing the #TAMU student-athlete experience.



Learn more: https://t.co/SgVkUikfIj pic.twitter.com/DE8tpzTXHo — 12th Man Foundation (@12thManFndtn) February 15, 2023

This new fund allows folks to donate directly to support NIL programs for whatever sport they choose. These donations are tax-deductible and also will earn donors priority points through the 12thman foundation which should help out with seat selections and whatnot.

Opening up NIL-related giving opportunities is a huge step forward. Previously A&M’s NIL efforts operated through “The Fund” which was put together by a group of high-level donors (The Athletic did a great article on it). It was only a matter of time before there was a widely distributed donation opportunity for all A&M fans and kudos to the 12thMan foundation for getting it done.

I am very fortunate that I am not rich enough to donate at the 25k plus level because the benefits (exclusive merch) are incredibly tempting.