 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NIL donation opportunity for the masses: 12th Man Foundation Rolls out 12thMan+ fund

This is a big deal for Texas A&M athletics

By stringsays
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 Ole Miss at Texas A&amp;M Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas A&M’s NIL efforts took a huge stride forward today with the announcement of the “12thMan+ Fund” through the 12th Man Foundation

This new fund allows folks to donate directly to support NIL programs for whatever sport they choose. These donations are tax-deductible and also will earn donors priority points through the 12thman foundation which should help out with seat selections and whatnot.

Opening up NIL-related giving opportunities is a huge step forward. Previously A&M’s NIL efforts operated through “The Fund” which was put together by a group of high-level donors (The Athletic did a great article on it). It was only a matter of time before there was a widely distributed donation opportunity for all A&M fans and kudos to the 12thMan foundation for getting it done.

I am very fortunate that I am not rich enough to donate at the 25k plus level because the benefits (exclusive merch) are incredibly tempting.

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...